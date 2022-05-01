Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $10,718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

