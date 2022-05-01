Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

