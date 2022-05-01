Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.855-$1.895 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.41.

AIMC stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

