Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.17.

Altus Group stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

