AMEPAY (AME) Hits One Day Volume of $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.75 or 0.07283181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043709 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

