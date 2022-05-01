América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AMOV traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.23. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

