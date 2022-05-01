American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $61,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT traded down $11.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.27. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

