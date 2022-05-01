American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $6.60 on Friday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,524. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

