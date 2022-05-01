AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

