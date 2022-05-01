AMO Coin Market Cap Hits $39.70 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and $664,958.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

