Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $107.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.