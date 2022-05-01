Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2,228.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

