Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to announce $564.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.64 million and the highest is $586.80 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,806. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.