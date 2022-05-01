Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to announce $20.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $20.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $84.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.70 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $227.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.