Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Dana posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. 3,373,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Dana has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.