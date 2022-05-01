Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. First Bancorp posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 29.04%.

Several research firms have commented on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after buying an additional 90,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

