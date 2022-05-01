Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after buying an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,898,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.