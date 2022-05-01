Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.83. 2,037,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,254. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 226,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

