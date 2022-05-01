Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

