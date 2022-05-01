Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.37. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.