Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Terex reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,848. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Terex has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Terex by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Terex by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Terex by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

