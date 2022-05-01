Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to post $214.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.78 million and the lowest is $209.80 million. VSE posted sales of $175.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $871.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $905.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $915.10 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $962.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $43.31 on Thursday. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,009,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

