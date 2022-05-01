Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRGO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 1,407,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

