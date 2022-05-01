Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,357,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

