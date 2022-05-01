Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

