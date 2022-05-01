Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. UDR reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,958,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,737. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. UDR has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.