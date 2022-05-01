Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $27.71

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.
ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALT stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $195.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
