Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $27.71

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $195.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

