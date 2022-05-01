Analysts Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Price Target at C$29.50

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.09.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

