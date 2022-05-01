Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $77.27

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.