Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $3.58

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

ESVIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 6,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

