Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $325.71

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.45. 490,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,401. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.97.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

