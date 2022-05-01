Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target at $12.60

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.