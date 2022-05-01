Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target at $9.75

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Orange by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Orange by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

