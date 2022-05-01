Analysts Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) PT at $5.20

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.