Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 571,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.
In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $606,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,050. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
