Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 571,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $606,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,050. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

