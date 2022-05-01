Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $39.83

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

