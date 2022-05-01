Analysts Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $78.75

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE SKY opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,977,000 after acquiring an additional 120,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

