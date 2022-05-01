Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $34.36

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

