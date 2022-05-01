Analyzing Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

This table compares The Hackett Group and Jade Art Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $278.81 million 2.66 $41.54 million $1.26 18.64 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hackett Group and Jade Art Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 14.90% 23.29% 16.33% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices to help clients develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions for core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics areas. In addition, the company offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services; and OneStream practice that helps clients choose and deploy OneStream XF Platform and Market Place solutions. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.