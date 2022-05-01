Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AEP stock opened at GBX 876 ($11.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £347.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a one year low of GBX 553.58 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 930 ($11.85). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 791.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 738.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.83.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (Get Rating)
