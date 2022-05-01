Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AEP stock opened at GBX 876 ($11.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £347.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a one year low of GBX 553.58 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 930 ($11.85). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 791.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 738.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs.

