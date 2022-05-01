Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.41 on June 2nd

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

