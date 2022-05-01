Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Declares Annual Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

BUD opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

