AnRKey X ($ANRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,494.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $68,494.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.19 or 0.07347843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,319,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

