Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after buying an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,803,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,010,000 after buying an additional 213,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

