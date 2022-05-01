ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Market Cap Achieves $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.25 or 0.07274155 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

