Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.8-15.3% yr./yr to $3.71-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

