AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.83. 640,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $109.55 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.01.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.