Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

