Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.