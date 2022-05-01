Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

