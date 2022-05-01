Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.
Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
